Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stake Trimmed by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up 3.1% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $23,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $109.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.04. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $141.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

