NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $84.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of NetApp to a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.11.

NTAP opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $993,799. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3,085.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,709,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

