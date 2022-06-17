NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,546. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.11.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $993,799. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,034,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,791 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

