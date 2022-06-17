Netrum (NTR) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.00

Netrum (NTR) traded 62.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Netrum has traded 75.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $5,287.25 and approximately $6.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.