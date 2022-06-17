Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

NBH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 73,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,429. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

