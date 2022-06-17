New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.76

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 1026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

