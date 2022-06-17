NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $81,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,673,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

