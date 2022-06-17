NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.42. 149,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,260,362. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.14.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

