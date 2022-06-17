Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Update

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of EFRTF stock remained flat at $$8.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.