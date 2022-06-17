Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in May

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

MIMZF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,194. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. Nighthawk Gold has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

