NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Short Interest Update

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 12,830,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $6.32 on Thursday, hitting $107.12. 7,332,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,129. The company has a market cap of $168.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average of $137.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.