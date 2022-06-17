Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Update

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NLFKF remained flat at $$33.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.
About Nilfisk Holding A/S (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nilfisk Holding A/S (NLFKF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.