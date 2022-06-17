NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $19.18

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $20.25. NIO shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 744,291 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

