NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Update

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. 40,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.51. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NMI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NMI by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,532,000 after acquiring an additional 153,564 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in NMI by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after acquiring an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after buying an additional 586,011 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on NMIH. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.
About NMI (Get Rating)
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
