NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Update

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. 40,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.51. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NMI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NMI by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,532,000 after acquiring an additional 153,564 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in NMI by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after acquiring an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after buying an additional 586,011 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMIH. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

