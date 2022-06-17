Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.98) to €6.10 ($6.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.85.

NOK stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after acquiring an additional 513,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth about $544,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

