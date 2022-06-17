Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Shares Down 19.2%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NKRKF)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

