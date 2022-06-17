Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,811,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,025,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

