Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,472,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,853,000. Linde comprises 0.5% of Norges Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Norges Bank owned about 1.46% of Linde as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $340,702,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,607,000 after buying an additional 955,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $285.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $143.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

