Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 13,042,271 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,042,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medtronic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.88.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

