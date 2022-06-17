Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 14,841,346 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,841,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $93.73. The company has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.