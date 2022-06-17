Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 20,221,520 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,221,520 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. Walmart makes up 0.6% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Norges Bank owned 0.73% of Walmart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castellan Group bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.96. The firm has a market cap of $330.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

