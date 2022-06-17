Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,397,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Norges Bank owned 1.00% of Lam Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $420.00 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $412.69 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $668.74.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

