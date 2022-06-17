Norges Bank Invests $1.22 Billion in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,179,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,112,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 9.44% of Regency Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Regency Centers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.46. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

