Norges Bank Makes New $1.09 Billion Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,214,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.69 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

