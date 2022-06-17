Norges Bank Makes New $1.82 Billion Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,786,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,762,000 after buying an additional 1,500,754 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

