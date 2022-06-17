Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,612,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Norges Bank owned 0.88% of Broadcom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $499.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

