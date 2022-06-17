Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,351,912 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 412,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Autodesk stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.75 and a 200 day moving average of $223.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.