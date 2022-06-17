Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 13,487,741 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,487,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,227,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 0.6% of Norges Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Norges Bank owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 881,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,320,000 after purchasing an additional 594,379 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,498,000 after buying an additional 371,428 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $130.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.02 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 164.88%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.