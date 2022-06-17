Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 6,127,135 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,127,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.86% of Danaher at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $240.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.58.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

