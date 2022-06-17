Norges Bank Takes $1.17 Billion Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,911,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,681,000. Norges Bank owned 3.31% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $149.05 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.19.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.