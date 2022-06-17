Norges Bank Takes $1.40 Billion Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,527,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Norges Bank owned 0.75% of United Parcel Service at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

NYSE:UPS opened at $172.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

