Norges Bank Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,014,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Norges Bank owned 0.84% of Eli Lilly and as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

LLY stock opened at $289.47 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $324.08. The company has a market cap of $275.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.39 and a 200 day moving average of $273.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

