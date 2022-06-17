Norges Bank Takes Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,212,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $983,225,000. Norges Bank owned 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 78,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $93.85 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.82 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

