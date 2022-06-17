Norges Bank Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,178,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,673,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $70.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

