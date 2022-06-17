Northern Right Capital Managem Buys 75,000 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 75,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,665,715.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 21,612 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $53,597.76.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 6,292 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $15,163.72.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 10,484 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $24,218.04.

On Thursday, May 19th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 40,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 25,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 80,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 81,970 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.