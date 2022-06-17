Northern Venture Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:NVT)

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Northern Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.78) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £109.02 million and a PE ratio of 4.64. Northern Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.50 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 78.76 ($0.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.12.

About Northern Venture Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

