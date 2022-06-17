Northern Venture Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:NVT)

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Northern Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.78) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £109.02 million and a PE ratio of 4.64. Northern Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.50 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 78.76 ($0.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.12.
About Northern Venture Trust (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.