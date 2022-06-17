Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.81. 1,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on NPIFF. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.0772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

Northland Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.