NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.60. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

NWHUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

