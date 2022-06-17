Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,395. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.23.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $959,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,161,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $47,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,332.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,688 shares of company stock worth $5,552,081 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 315.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.
Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
