Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,395. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $959,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,161,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $47,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,332.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,688 shares of company stock worth $5,552,081 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 315.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

