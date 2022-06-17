Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.80.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.45. 26,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,805. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.