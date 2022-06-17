Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGH. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 42,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,571. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

