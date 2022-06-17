Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Down 21.6% in May

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $467,000. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 490,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of NID stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 135,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,033. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

