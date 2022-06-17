Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:NAN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 72,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,139. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.