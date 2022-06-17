Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NAN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 72,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,139. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 532,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 32,022 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

