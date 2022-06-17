Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Update

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 442,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nuwellis by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUWE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.50. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,075. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Nuwellis has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

