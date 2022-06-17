NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Lowered to $4,145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,528.75.

NYSE NVR opened at $3,670.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,309.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,909.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,609.16 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $63.21 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

