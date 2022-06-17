O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. 10,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

