Observer (OBSR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $150,937.00

Observer (OBSR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and $150,937.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Observer has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,733.34 or 0.99854585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00117561 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

