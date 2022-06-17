Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDDY traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.63. 46,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02.

About Ocado Group (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

