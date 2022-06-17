Offshift Trading 45.2% Lower This Week (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Offshift has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $160,509.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 45.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,522.68 or 1.00034474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00031421 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020282 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

