Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.75. 121,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.89 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

